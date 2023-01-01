Lula to be sworn in as Brazil president, Bolsonaro skips ceremony

Supporters of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva queue at a security checkpoint as they wait to attend his inauguration ceremony in Brasilia. Photograph: DOUGLAS MAGNO/AFP via Getty Images

Leftist leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be sworn in as president of Brazil on Sunday,

The ceremony in the Brazilian capital will be under tightened security following threats of violence by supporters of his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.

The ceremony in Congress begins at 3pm (6pm Irish time) after which Lula will go the Planalto palace to don the presidential sash before a crowd of 30,000 supporters, while some 300,000 are expected to gather to celebrate on Brasilia’s esplanade.

Lula (77) narrowly defeated Mr Bolsonaro in October to win an unprecedented third presidential term after a hiatus that saw him spend a year and a half behind bars on corruption convictions that were later overturned.

In his previous years as Workers Party (PT) president from 2003-2010, the former union leader lifted millions of Brazilians from poverty during a commodity boom that buoyed the economy.

Now, he faces the daunting challenge of improving Brazil’s stagnant economy while also uniting a country that has become painfully polarised under Mr Bolsonaro.

Mr Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida on Friday, avoiding having to hand over the sash to his rival, whose victory he has yet to recognise, while also removing himself from any immediate legal risks related to his time in office.

His supporters have protested for two months that the election was stolen and called for a military coup to stop Lula returning to office in a climate of vandalism and violence.

One supporter was arrested for making a bomb that was discovered on a truck laden with aviation fuel at the entrance to Brasilia airport, and confessed he was seeking to sow chaos to provoke a military intervention.

Authorities have deployed 10,000 police and troops to reinforce security at Sunday's celebrations and search participants, who cannot bring bottles, cans, flag masts or toy guns. Carrying firearms by civilians has also been temporarily banned.

Organisers said delegations from 50 nations and 19 heads of state and governments, including the king of Spain, have confirmed their attendance.

On Friday, before flying to Florida, Mr Bolsonaro delivered a teary address to the nation in which he condemned the bomb plot as a “terrorist act” but praised protesters camped outside army barracks across the country. – Reuters