Kilkenny man (24) struck and killed by train in USA

Anthony Mulhearn of Mullinavat, Co Kilkenny, who was killed by a train in New Jersey

A 24-year-old Kilkenny man has been struck and killed by a New Jersey transit train.

Anthony Mulhearn, from Knockbeg, Mulinavat, Co Kilkenny, had been staying in Spring Lake. He was hit by a North Jersey Coast Line train at about 11.50pm last Thursday just south of the town’s train station.

According to local police, six people were on board the train when the accident occurred and Mr Mulhearn, who was a pedestrian, was struck. No-one on board the train was injured.

NJ Transit spokeswoman Anjali Hemphill, speaking to local media, would not comment on what caused the incident.

Mr Mulhearn is survived by his parents Niall and Josie and three brothers.

His death notice on Rip.ie reads: “We are very saddened to announce the passing of our much loved son and brother, who died on Thursday, December 15th, aged 24 years, suddenly in New Jersey.

“Anthony will be missed by his heartbroken parents Niall and Josie, brothers Thomas, Pat and Niall, aunts, uncles, godfather, godmother, extended family, neighbours and friends.”

His remains are due to be repatriated back to Ireland in the coming days with funeral arrangements being announced later.

Mullinavat GAA Club was among scores of sympathisers paying tribute to the 24-year-old.

In a statement, the club said: “On behalf of all involved in Mullinavat GAA we wish to offer sincere condolences to both the Mulhearn and Wall families on their sad loss.

“Particularly to Niall and Josie, sincere sympathy to you and family on the sad loss of your son from all in the GAA club.”

Mullinavat Camogie Club and Mullinavat GAA Handball Club also offered their sympathies to the family.