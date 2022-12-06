Americas

Trump Organization found guilty of criminal tax fraud by New York jury

Donald Trump not personally on trial but prosecutors claim he was aware of scheme to reduce tax liability

Trump Organization Attorney Michael van der Veen outside the New York Supreme Court. Photograph: Michael Santiago/Getty Images

Tue Dec 6 2022 - 21:17

A jury in New York has convicted the Trump Organization of criminal tax fraud in a major blow for the former US president.

Although Donald Trump was not personally on trial, prosecutors insisted he was fully aware of the 15-year scheme in which they said executives were enriched by off-the-books perks to make up for lower salaries, reducing the company’s tax liabilities.

The 12-person jury in New York’s state court was sent out to deliberate on Monday morning after a six-week trial in which Trump Organization lawyers pinned blame for the fraud solely on the greed of longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg.

The former close ally of Trump accepted a plea deal earlier this year admitting fraud in exchange for a five-month prison sentence. Prosecutors laid out a case heavily reliant on Weisselberg’s testimony.

READ MORE

More details soon …

LATEST STORIES