Bolsonaro still refusing to admit defeat in Brazil’s presidential vote

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate during a blockade on Castelo Branco highway, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 1st, 2022. Federal Highway Police on Tuesday reported more than 250 total or partial road blockages in at least 23 states by Bolsonaro supporters. Photograph: Caio Guatelli/AFP/Getty

Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro was still refusing on Tuesday to acknowledge his defeat in Sunday’s presidential election, even as the supreme court ordered police to lift roadblocks by his supporters calling for a military coup.

Despite pressure from his ministers to recognise the victory of left-wing former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, also known as Lula, Mr Bolsonaro remained silent in Brasília as blockades across the country mounted by truckers hampered travellers and threatened food and fuel supplies.

[ Bolsonaro allies quick to recognise Lula’s election victory ]

In the early hours of Tuesday the supreme court ordered police to lift the roadblocks, which went up shortly after Mr da Silva was declared the winner in the closest election in Brazil’s history. The protesters vowed to shut down the country until the military intervened, and claimed the election had been stolen.

Mr Bolsonaro has for years relentlessly attacked Brazil’s electoral system and last week said the electoral court that oversees it was working to sabotage his campaign, providing no evidence to back up his claim.

READ MORE

The president was reportedly urged by ministers to publicly acknowledge the election result on Monday night, but failed to do so.

He held several meetings on Tuesday morning with allies in his official residence in Brasília and was said to be waiting to meet with members of the supreme court before making any pronouncement about the election.

Despite his refusal to acknowledge defeat, several prominent allies have already done so and members of Mr Bolsonaro’s team have reached out to Lula’s team to start talks about a transition.

Vice-president Hamilton Mourão and Lula’s vice-president-elect Geraldo Alckmin have had talks, while one of Lula’s campaign heads said Mr Bolsonaro’s cabinet chief was also in contact about the transition.

In ordering the lifting of the blockades, supreme court justice Alexandre de Moraes criticised the “omission and inertia” of the federal highway police and threatened to fine its director-general Silvinei Vasques 100,000 reais (€20,000) an hour if the force failed to comply.

[ President Higgins invites Brazil’s Lula to visit Ireland ]

The highway police were widely criticised after videos circulated of its officers fraternising with protesters. The force was central to a voter suppression effort on Sunday in regions that traditionally lean heavily towards Lula. It is the federal security unit most closely identified with Mr Bolsonaro. On Saturday, Mr Vasques called on voters to support the president in a post on social media which he quickly deleted.

Following the supreme court intervention, police across Brazil moved to end many of the roadblocks, to little resistance. Before then, passengers and cabin crews missed flights from the main international airport in São Paulo after supporters of the defeated president blocked the main access road. At least 25 flights were cancelled before police forced an end to the protest. The unrest also hit the main bus terminal in Rio de Janeiro, with many routes suspended.

Heads of industry also warned about the threat to food and fuel supplies as a result of the actions by the president’s supporters.