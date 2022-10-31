President Higgins invites Brazil’s Lula to visit Ireland

President Michael D Higgins has congratulated Brazil’s president elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on his election victory and invited him to visit Ireland.

In a statement following Mr Lula’s narrow victory over Jair Bolsonaro, the President offered his “warmest congratulations” and sent “good wishes” on behalf of the people of Ireland.

The two leaders met in Sao Paulo, in October, 2012.

“The issues we discussed then remain at the forefront of my mind, including our shared concerns on global challenges - the very future of our planet and the protection of our environment, including the future of the Amazon,” Mr Higgins said. “I know that under your leadership, the challenges facing you will be addressed with great wisdom and commitment.

“I look forward very much to continuing our excellent co-operation once you take office, and building on our warm and vibrant relations. The links that have developed in recent years between our countries have been characterised by the energy and creativity of those Brazilians who have made their homes in Ireland while we in turn take pride in the Irish contribution to Brazil, mindful of the historic links rooted in our history, as well as in our educational and cultural lives.”

The President paid tribute to the role played by Brazilian health professionals and carers in Ireland since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, “displaying such kindness and generosity of spirit to some of the most vulnerable in our society when so far from home themselves, during that very difficult time.”

He expressed a “strong hope” that the Brazilian leader might visit Ireland on one of his first visits to Europe.

“I know that if you were able to accept this invitation – which would be the first visit of a head of state between our two countries since my own visit to Brazil in 2012 – it would only succeed in deepening the historic bonds of friendship and collaboration between our peoples, as well as offering an opportunity to continue our own dialogue which I value so much,” he said.