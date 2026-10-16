Africa

Ethiopia’s Abiy names interim Tigray government and calls for election in six months

Tigray region is yet to recover from 2020-2022 ‌war

Members of the Ethiopian Federal Police in Mekelle, Tigray's regional capital, on October 9th. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images
Members of the Ethiopian Federal Police in Mekelle, Tigray's regional capital, on October 9th. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images
Fri Oct 16 2026 - 13:502 MIN READ

Ethiopia’s ‌prime minister Abiy Ahmed has named a caretaker government to stabilise the northern Tigray region and prepare for ​an election within six months, after fighting erupted between a rebel alliance and federal troops.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) led an offensive last month against Abiy’s government, reigniting a war that killed hundreds of thousands between 2020-22.

Renewed ​conflict has led to the severing of ties between Ethiopia and Eritrea. Addis Ababa accuses Asmara of ⁠backing the rebels, which Eritrea denies.

The TPLF, Tigray’s ruling party, dominated Ethiopian politics for decades ‌until ‌Abiy ​took office in 2018. Since fighting erupted, Ethiopia’s military and a pro-government militia have made significant advances and taken control of large parts ⁠of Tigray including the regional ​capital Mekelle.

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The temporary administration will be in ​office for six months, Abiy’s office said, to create a stable political climate for elections within six months.

“To ​attain the peace that has long eluded them, to secure their right to self-administration, ⁠and to finally enjoy the fruits of ⁠development – which ​have been out of reach for many years – the people of Tigray must break free from this cycle of conflict,” Abiy said in a statement posted on X.

The administration will also repair damaged infrastructure and help displaced people return to their homes, he said.

A TPLF spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tigray is yet to recover from the humanitarian toll of the previous ‌war, which pushed hundreds ⁠of thousands into famine. Around 750,000 Tigrayans were still internally displaced as of February, according to the UN refugee agency, and the region faces drought linked ‌to El Nino.

There are fears that unrest could spread beyond Ethiopia’s borders in the fragile Horn of ​Africa region where other powers vie for influence.

In addition to Eritrea, ​Ethiopia’s government has accused Egypt and Sudan of supporting the rebel alliance.

They have denied the allegations. – Reuters

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