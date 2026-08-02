Ebola outbreak in DRC the fastest growing in the history of the virus

Health workers at an Ebola treatment centre in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). At 3,360 confirmed cases, the disease is now affecting people in five provinces in the east of the DRC. Photograph: Finbarr O’Reilly/The New York Times

The latest numbers of confirmed cases of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has made this latest outbreak the fastest growing in the known history of the virus.

At 3,360 confirmed cases, the disease is now affecting people in five provinces in the east of the DRC, with 1,487 deaths recorded, representing an overall case fatality rate estimated at about 45 per cent, according to Congolese health officials. Health responses to the outbreak have been badly hampered by conflict in many of the affected areas.

“I fear that, at some point, life may come to a standstill here in our province of Ituri,” said Deborah Nzuva, a mother of four who lives in Rwampara, one of the affected regions.

“We were already in a precarious situation before the Ebola virus disease, which continues to claim its victims.”

Since officially declared by the Congolese authorities on May 15th, the Bundibugyo strain has spread faster than any of the country’s 16 previous Ebola outbreaks and the numbers are approaching the previous worst toll in 2018-2020, when 3,470 people in DRC were infected.

Prof Pierre Akilimali, from the country’s public health institute (NPHI), is in charge of the Ebola response. He emphasises that the disease continues to spread and that it is still difficult to know when it will reach its peak. According to him, there is a way to go and the road to bringing the outbreak under control is a long one.

Chantal Imani cries outside the hut of her sister, Espérance Raciu Ucwimungu (40), who had died of Ebola-like symptoms at the Tsere camp in Rwampara on June 26th, 2026. Photograph: Finbarr O'Reilly/The New York Times

“Here in Ituri, we have the issues of insecurity, mining and high-population density, which make the current outbreak more complex than previous ones,” he said.

The Congolese authorities say they have taken a number of measures to limit spread, including strengthening surveillance through community liaison officers, building more than 20 Ebola treatment centres and setting up local laboratories for testing.

“The public must also play their part by seeking medical advice at the slightest suspicion of infection. This will help us to respond effectively to the disease,” Akilimali said.

He said cases continue to rise in the Bunia and Rwampara health zones, with between 100 and 150 new confirmed infections each week.

Annabelle Nissi, a clothing trader in Bunia, said people were living in fear.

A member of the Red Cross Uganda team carries out an Ebola sensitisation campaign in Bundibugyo. Photograph: Stuart Tibaweswa/The New York Times

“This outbreak is causing us great distress. Our hope lies solely in God’s hands. It continues to disrupt our lives and has brought our development projects to a standstill,” she said.

Dr Justus Nsio, field incident manager for the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said it was a race against time.

“All the experts monitoring this outbreak agree that it was detected too late. When detection is delayed, we have to work hard to make up for what we missed earlier in order to contain the disease,” he said.

“What is certain is that, with the commitment of the movement and our partners, the outcome will be favourable.”

Clinical trials began in early July of a vaccine against the Bundibugyo strain, for which there is no standard treatment.

As of July 15th, about 20 people had been enrolled in these trials, which could last up to four months, according to Prof Placide Mbala, head of laboratory operations for the Ebola response in the DRC.

Uganda, which this week declared the Ebola outbreak over on its territory, 12 days after its last case was reported, has sent experts to the DRC to work alongside their Congolese counterparts, particularly in the border regions of Tchomia and Kasenyi.

- The Guardian