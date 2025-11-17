Africa

Gunmen kill vice-principal, abduct students in attack on Nigerian girls’ boarding school

Attackers engaged in gun fight with authorities before scaling perimeter face and seizing students

Nigerian schoolgirls abduction Nov 2025. Map: Glen Murphy Nigeria Kebbi State
The incident took place in Maga town, in Nigeria's northwestern Kebbi state. Map: Glen Murphy
Mon Nov 17 2025

Gunmen attacked a government girls’ boarding school in Nigeria’s Kebbi State early on Monday, killing the vice principal and abducting 25 female students, police said, in the latest mass kidnapping in the country’s northwest.

The assailants, armed with rifles and reportedly using co-ordinated tactics, stormed Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga town around 4am local time, engaging police in a gunfight before scaling the perimeter fence and seizing the students, police spokesperson Nafiu Abubakar Kotarkoshi said.

Vice-principal Hassan Yakubu Makuku was shot dead while resisting the attackers, and another staff member sustained gunshot injuries, he added.

Police said additional tactical units, soldiers and local vigilantes have been deployed to comb suspected escape routes and surrounding forests in a search-and-rescue operation.

Northwest Nigeria has witnessed repeated school abductions by armed gangs seeking ransom, despite government pledges to improve security in the region. Islamist militant group Boko Haram kidnapped 270 schoolgirls in 2014 in the northeastern town of Chibok.

While many of the girls managed to escape or were later released, some have never been returned. – Reuters

