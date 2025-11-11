Women in Darfur report systematic rape and lost children amid Sudan violence, UN says

Displaced Sudanese women who fled El-Fasher after the city was taken by the Rapid Support Forces, stand in front of their makeshift shelter in the Um Yanqur camp, located on the southwestern edge of Tawila, in war-torn Sudan's Darfur region on November 3rd. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Women fleeing Sudan’s El Fasher city have reported killings, systematic rape and the disappearance of their children following its capture by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the United Nations agency for women said on Tuesday.

El Fasher’s fall on October 26th has cemented the RSF’s control of the Darfur region in its 2½-year war with the Sudanese army. People fleeing the city have described civilians being shot in the streets and attacked in drone strikes.

Women escaping from El Fasher say they have witnessed killings, rape and the disappearance of their children – “horrors that no one should ever endure,” the UN Women Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Anna Mutavati, told reporters in Geneva via video link from Nairobi.

Sexual violence was widespread, she said. “There is mounting evidence that rape is being deliberately and systematically used as a weapon of war,” she stated.

“Women’s bodies become a crime scene in Sudan. There are no safe spaces that are left, nowhere for women to gather safely, to seek protection or even access even the most basic psychosocial care,” she added.

About 11 million women and girls are facing acute food insecurity in famine-struck Darfur, and UN Women warned they even face sexual violence while searching for food.

Field reports from Darfur describe women foraging for wild leaves and berries to boil into soup.

“While doing this, they face additional risks of violence, including abduction and sexual and gender based violence,” Ms Mutavati said.

Famine was declared by a global food monitor in El Fasher and Kadugli, another besieged city in Sudan’s south, this month.

The UN human rights chief said on Friday that he feared summary executions, rape and ethnically motivated violence are continuing in the town.

About 82,000 people have fled El Fasher and surrounding areas since October 26th, according to the UN, while as many as 200,000 people may still be trapped inside the city, according to estimates of its population towards the end of the 18-month siege.

The war between the Sudanese army and the RSF erupted in April 2023 when the two forces, then partners in power, clashed over plans to integrate their forces.

The conflict has devastated Sudan, killing tens of thousands of people, causing hunger to spread across the country and displacing millions of people.

Last week, the army rebuffed a US proposal for a three-month ceasefire and said it would rally public support to fight rebels who have seized much of the western half of the country. The RSF militia said it agreed to adhere to the proposed truce. -Reuters