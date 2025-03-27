Detention of South Sudan’s vice-president Machar nullifies peace deal, his party says

South Sudan’s president Salva Kiir and vice-president Riek Machar shake hands after meetings in Juba in 2019. Photograph: AP/Sam Mednick

The detention of South Sudan’s first vice-president Riek Machar under house arrest has in effect collapsed the peace deal that ended the country’s 2013-2018 civil war, his party said on Thursday.

The UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan (Unmiss) called for restraint, saying the country stood on the brink of relapsing into widespread conflict.

“This will not only devastate South Sudan but also affect the entire region,” Unmiss said in a statement.

The five-year civil war, which was fought largely along ethnic lines, left hundreds of thousands of people dead in the country that gained independence from Sudan in 2011.

Oyet Nathaniel Pierino, deputy chair of Mr Machar’s SPLM-IO party, said Mr Machar’s detention meant the agreement had been “abrogated”.

It “effectively brings the agreement to a collapse, thus the prospect for peace and stability in South Sudan has now been put into serious jeopardy”, he said.

The SPLM-IO said South Sudan’s defence minister and chief of national security “forcefully entered” Mr Machar’s residence in the capital, Juba, on Wednesday evening to deliver an arrest warrant.

Mr Machar was being held with his wife at his home, accused of supporting the White Army militia, which clashed with the military in Nasir, Upper Nile State, this month, Reath Muoch Tang, a senior SPLM-IO official said in a statement.

Mr Machar’s party denies ongoing links with the White Army, which it fought alongside during the war.

The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan said the arrests marked an unravelling of the peace process.

“The deliberate targeting of opposition leaders and civilians represents a reckless disregard for international law and the country’s future,” Yasmin Sooka, the commission’s chairwoman, said in a statement.

Neighbouring Kenya, the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development regional economic bloc also called for restraint.

South Sudan’s army and government spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment about Mr Machar or his party’s statement on the peace deal.

The army was heavily deployed near Mr Machar’s house on Thursday. On Wednesday, the UN reported fighting between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and Mr Machar close to Juba.

The United States Bureau of African Affairs urged Mr Kiir to release Mr Machar and called on South Sudan’s leaders to “demonstrate sincerity of stated commitments to peace”.

The coalition government, in which Mr Machar shares power with his rival Mr Kiir, has been slow to enact key provisions of the peace agreement, which include national elections and the unification of their two forces in one army.

Political analysts say Mr Kiir has been attempting to shore up his position by rounding up some of Mr Machar’s most senior allies, inviting Uganda’s army to secure the capital and naming adviser Benjamin Bol Mel as second vice-president.

They say Mr Kiir (73) is preparing Bol Mel, a businessman on the US sanctions list over his links to construction firms accused of money-laundering, to succeed him. South Sudan said at the time the decision to blacklist him was based on misleading information.

The United Nations had already warned that the violence in Nasir, about 450km northeast of Juba, and a rise in hate speech could reignite the civil war along ethnic lines. − Reuters