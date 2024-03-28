Child (8) sole survivor as 45 people killed after bus plunges off bridge in South Africa

The wreckage of the bus which plunged over a bridge in South Africa, killing at least 45 people, on Thursday. Photograph: Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety/Facebook

At least 45 people have died after a bus crash in South Africa, after the vehicle went over a bridge and hit the ground, where it caught fire.

South Africa’s Department of Transport on Thursday said the bus crash near Mamatlakala, in the northern province of Limpopo, resulted in at least 45 deaths and one seriously injured person.

An eight-year-old child was the sole survivor, according to a statement from the Department of Transport and Community Safety in Limpopo. The child is receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital.

The ministry said that the driver lost control and crashed into barriers on the bridge, causing the bus to go over the bridge and hit the ground where it caught fire, according to the statement.

The passenger bus was carrying people from neighbouring Botswana to Moria, a town in Limpopo, it added.

Rescue operations continued until the late hours of Thursday evening. Some bodies were badly burned, while others were trapped inside the debris and scattered on the scene, Limpopo’s Department of Transport said in a separate statement. - Reuters