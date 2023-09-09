Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 632 people, more than 300 injured

Residents worried about aftershocks take shelter outside at a square following an earthquake close to Marrakesh. Photograph: Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images

At least 632 people died and 329 were injured in an earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday, state TV said, citing the ministry of the interior. The ministry wrote that most damage occurred outside of cities and towns.

Moroccans posted videos showing buildings reduced to rubble and dust, and parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in historic Marrakesh, a Unesco World Heritage site, damaged.

Tourists and others posted videos of people screaming and evacuating restaurants in the city as throbbing club music played.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11.11pm local time, with shaking that lasted several seconds. Morocco’s National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale.

People on the streets in Rabat after the earthquake. Photograph: Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP

The tremor’s epicentre struck near the town of Ighil, roughly 70km south of Marrakesh.

According to Moroccan news site 2M, town loader Abderrahim Ait Daoud from Talat N’Yaaqoub, a town close to the quake’s epicentre, said several homes in the surrounding areas had partially or totally collapsed.

He added that authorities were working to clear roads in Al Haouz Province to allow passage for ambulances and aid to populations affected; however, he added that the large distances between mountain villages meant it would take time to learn the extent of the damage.

Other local media also reported roads near the quake’s epicentre were jammed with vehicles and blocked with collapsed rocks, slowing rescue efforts.

The USGS said the epicentre was 18km (11 miles) below the Earth’s surface, while Morocco’s seismic agency put it at 8km (5 miles) down. In either case, such shallow quakes are more dangerous.

Rather than return to concrete buildings, men, women and children stayed out in the streets worried about aftershocks and other reverberations that could cause their homes to sway.

The US agency reported a magnitude 4.9 aftershock hit 19 minutes later.

Residents stay out at a square following the 6.8-magnitude earthquake near Marrakesh. Photograph: Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images

Though earthquakes are relatively rare in North Africa, a magnitude 5.8 tremor struck near Agadir and caused thousands of deaths in 1960.

National Institute of Geophysics’ head of seismic monitoring and warning, Lahcen Mhanni, told 2M TV that the earthquake was “exceptional”.

“Mountainous regions in general do not produce earthquakes of this size,” he said. “It is the strongest earthquake recorded in the region.”

Agencies in both Portugal and Algeria confirmed Friday’s quake was felt in both nations. - AP