Irish aid agency workers faced ‘difficult’ journey in convoy out of Sudan

People prepare to board a bus departing from Khartoum in the Sudanese capital's south on April 24, 2023, as battles rage in the city between the army and paramilitaries. Photograph: AFP

Irish aid agency Concern’s country director in Sudan, AKM Musha, has told of the difficulties experienced by a convoy in which he travelled from Khartoum to Port Sudan.

Two of his Irish colleagues made the “difficult” journey with him, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland. “When we got the opportunity we moved out of Khartoum”.

People were running for their lives, he said, having left everything behind. Life in Khartoum now was horrendous, with fighting going on day and night. Hospitals and banks are not open, people cannot access their money and there are food shortages.

The convoy, which included 80 vehicles and hundreds of people, took 34 hours to make the journey which was “a terrifying and horrible experience. If one car got a flat tyre, all the convoy stopped. It was very hard on the children and older people”.

READ MORE

[ UK troops to take over Sudan airfield as evacuations gather pace ]

The fighting in Sudan began in the middle of April amid an apparent power struggle between the two main factions of the military regime.

The Sudanese armed forces are broadly loyal to Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the country’s de facto ruler, while the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a collection of militia, follow the former warlord Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.

The power struggle has its roots in the years before a 2019 uprising that ousted the dictatorial ruler Omar al-Bashir, who built up formidable security forces that he deliberately set against one another.

When an effort to move to a democratic civilian-led government faltered after Bashir’s fall, an eventual showdown was inevitable.

Mr Musha added that, even before the current hostilities, millions of people in Sudan had needed humanitarian support. Other aid organisations, like Concern, had been working there trying to improve the situation and had seen the suffering increasing.

Concern has now suspended operations in the region, which was going to make people’s lives even more difficult, but aid organisations simply could not operate in such a hostile and dangerous situation, he said. The hostilities needed to stop so aid organisations could resume their support for millions of people.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said yesterday that 72 Irish citizens and their family members have now been evacuated from Sudan to Djibouti and Jordan.

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said they are aware of more than 100 Irish citizens still in Sudan. The Tánaiste added that the Government’s teams in Nairobi, Djibouti and Dublin are “continuing to work intensively to secure further evacuations”.