Evacuation of Irish citizens from Sudan threatened by fighting at airport

Smoke fills the sky in Khartoum as fighting persists in the capital including at its main airport. Photograph: AP

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is “working closely” with the EU and other partners on contingency planning for a range of possible scenarios up to and including an evacuation of Irish citizens in Sudan.

A spokesman for the department said more than 100 Irish citizens in Sudan had registered with the relevant Irish embassy and every effort was being made to maintain regular contact.

On Saturday, the Sudanese army said it was co-ordinating efforts to take diplomats from the UK, the US, China and France out of the country on military planes, as fighting persists in the capital including at its main airport.

However, Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs Seán Fleming described reports of evacuations of foreign citizens as being “premature” arising out of safety concerns at airports.

READ MORE

“We are talking to our international colleagues, particularly France and the UK. There are reports of evacuations happening and I think that’s premature, the airports aren’t safe to go in and out of, so it’s important that the full facts of the situation are taken into consideration.

“There’s no security people can rely on to get planes in and out. All of that has to be examined before any evacuation can take place,” Mr Fleming told Saturday with Colm Ó’Mongáin on RTÉ Radio.

The Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman said: “Our priority is the safety and security of Irish citizens, and any evacuation measures will only be taken in that regard. The situation remains extremely dangerous and volatile despite reports of a possible temporary ceasefire.

“The department is closely monitoring developments and is in constant contact with our embassy in Nairobi which is accredited for Sudan. We are also in intensive consultation with our EU and other international partners on developments on the ground.”

The spokesman said all Irish citizens in Sudan were being asked to shelter in place, remain indoors and observe local restrictions.

Irish citizens who have not already done so should urgently register with the Embassy of Ireland in Kenya (which is accredited to Sudan) at https://www.dfa.ie/travel/citizens-registration. Mr Fleming said by Saturday 124 Irish people had contacted the embassy in Nairobi.

Among those who are hoping to be evacuated from Sudan is a primary school teacher from Derry who is living in Khartoum in Sudan. The man, who is only going by the name of Brian for safety reasons, has urged the Irish Government to increase its efforts to bring him and his family to safety.

He told Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio on Friday that he and his family were safe. “We’ve been spending the bulk of our time in our basement. It seems safer to be below ground. We are here in Khartoum. And the situation is declining rapidly.

“[This morning] it doesn’t sound like a ceasefire. Let’s put it that way. I’m hearing bursts of gunfire. I’m hearing thuds of shelling. So yeah, I mean, it seems that whatever ceasefire was verbally communicated or sort of agreed, hasn’t been upheld. And it seems that the fighting is continuing.”

The father of two said his 18-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son were “bearing up okay”. “They are processing this in their own way. We are trying to be as calm as possible for our sake and for their sake. They are in communication with friends who are in different parts of the town so they are aware of the urgency of this and the danger of it.”

He said being evacuated “would be the ideal situation”.

“I just want to communicate the urgency of our situation. You know, I want to speak up on behalf of all Irish citizens here. And, like I say, I know that conversations are happening. I read The Irish Times story with Cathal Berry [Independent TD and former Army Ranger] quoted talking about how efforts need to be stepped up.

“I just want to communicate the urgency of it and, whatever efforts are being made, if you could please, please, please step them up, if possible, co-ordinate, collaborate, take whatever steps are necessary.

“We have registered our details and they [the embassy] are fully aware that the ideal scenario is for us to be extricated, removed and evacuated. It is very clear that that is what our desired outcome would be. It [the violence] happened very suddenly and unexpectedly.”

Members of the Sudanese community in Ireland are also reflecting on the outbreak of violence in their native country. Dr Osama Ali, general secretary of the Sudanese Community in Cork, says that what is happening in Khartoum doesn’t look like “unrest between two parties” but a “full-blown war”.

The paediatric consultant at Mercy University Hospital in Cork said: “I was born in Khartoum city. It is a lovely city. I have most of my family there. It is very hard to see areas that I recognise now completely destroyed. The city is reaching a point where there is utter and complete destruction.”