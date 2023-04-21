Sudan’s paramilitary RSF agrees to 72-hour truce on humanitarian grounds

People cheer Sudanese soldiers loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said it had agreed to a 72-hour truce on humanitarian grounds, effective from early on Friday morning following a six-day military conflict with the Sudanese army.

“The truce coincides with the blessed Eid al-Fitr (Muslim holiday) ... to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens and give them the opportunity to greet their families,” the RSF said in a statement.

The RSF said it had to act in “self-defence” to repel what it described as a coup attempt, adding that it is committed to a “complete ceasefire” during the armistice period.

There was no immediate comment from the Sudanese army.

More than 330 people have been killed so far in the violent power struggle which broke out last weekend between two previously allied leaders of Sudan’s ruling military junta.

The fiercest battles between the army and the RSF have been in and around the capital Khartoum – one of Africa’s largest urban areas – and in Darfur, still scarred by a long conflict that ended three years ago.

Up to 20,000 people have fled the escalating violence in Sudan to seek safety in neighbouring Chad, many of whom lack basic needs such as food, water and shelter, the United Nations (UN) has said.

The UN’s refugee agency said the majority of those arriving were women and children, who were currently sheltering out in the open, some of whom had been caught up in the fighting that has raged around the country for six days.

The leaders of Sudan’s rival military forces said they were unwilling to negotiate with each other.

Sudan’s military ruler, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, who leads RSF, spoke to Al Jazeera on Thursday. – Reuters, Guardian