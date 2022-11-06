Three dead after Tanzanian plane crashes in Africa’s largest lake

Rescuers surround the plane carrying 43 people that crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania in bad weather shortly before its scheduled landing in Bukoba on Sunday. Photograph: EPA

Three people died after a passenger plane crashed into Africa’s largest lake on approach to an airport in northwestern Tanzania, a local official said.

Twenty-six people have been rescued from the ATR turboprop aircraft, state-run broadcaster TBC cited commissioner Albert Chalamila as saying. The flight was carrying 39 passengers from Tanzania’s commercial hub of Dar es Salaam to Bukoba.

Rescue efforts were continuing, carrier Precision Air Services Ltd. said in a statement.

Images shared by East African media showed the aircraft seemingly intact after plunging into Lake Victoria, which borders Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.

Authorities were in touch with pilots still inside the plane and discussed the possibility of towing it to land, Chalamila said earlier in a televised press briefing.

A joint venture between Airbus SE and Italy’s Leonardo SpA, Toulouse-based ATR builds turboprops with as many as 78 seats, according to its website.

Those rescued have been taken to the hospital for medical care, Precision Air said. An investigation team including the carrier’s technical staff and the Tanzania Airports Authority have traveled to the scene, it said. - Bloomberg