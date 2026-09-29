Donald Trump shakes hands with Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen before signing a deal with the US, Denmark, and Greenland in New York. Photograph: Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

A week after signing a deal with the United States about the future of Greenland, Denmark is celebrating it as a great diplomatic achievement. So why should other Europeans should feel uneasy?

An unsettling precedent

When Denmark’s ambassador to the United Nations, Christina Lassen, addressed the general assembly in New York yesterday, she spoke about the UN Charter as a compass that pointed the world towards human rights, the self-determination of peoples and the territorial integrity of states large and small. But at the end of her remarks, she also referred to last week’s tripartite agreement between the US, Denmark and Greenland as one that strengthens the security of all concerned.

“The agreement is good for Greenland, for Denmark, for the USA, and for Nato and Europe. Progress can still be made, when we consult the compass,” she said.

The deal followed months of negotiations triggered by Donald Trump’s threat to forcibly annex Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, if Copenhagen did not agree to hand it over to the US. When Trump said he needed to take control of Greenland to prevent Russia or China from invading it, the Danes told him that existing agreements allowed for the expansion of the US military presence on the island.

The deal signed last week updates a 1951 defence agreement that allowed the US to build military bases on Greenland and to move its forces freely across the territory. Crucially, it reaffirms Danish sovereignty and territorial integrity and the right to self-determination of the people of Greenland.

The Danish daily Politiken described the agreement as a “diplomatic masterpiece” and the final text allowed both Trump and Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen to declare the negotiations a success.

But while the document formally proclaims Danish sovereignty over Greenland, every change it makes to the 1951 arrangements compromises that sovereignty in practice and gives Washington a bigger role in deciding what happens on the island.

The stated purpose of the 1951 agreement was the defence of Greenland and the North Atlantic area but the new deal adds the American continent to the list, a move in keeping with Trump’s prioritisation of US control over the western hemisphere. The new agreement has no end date and neither Denmark nor Greenland can withdraw from it without Washington’s agreement, even if Greenland becomes independent.

It goes beyond defence into the economic sphere, giving the US a veto over investment by states that are not Nato members or partners or EU member states in particularly sensitive sectors or activities in Greenland “including but not limited to critical infrastructure and the extraction of resources”. This removal of the right to independently determine investment decisions represents a clear limitation on Danish sovereignty and, by extension, that of the EU.

An analysis of the deal for the British foreign policy think tank Chatham House last week hailed it as a victory for diplomacy over bullying. The author congratulates Denmark on its success in rallying international opposition to Trump’s threat of annexation and its deft diplomacy in reducing the temperature and focusing on both sides’ underlying interests rather than on publicly stated positions.

But the agreement is in fact a direct reward for American bullying, even if Denmark was always ready to allow the US to expand its military presence in Greenland under the old arrangements. The concessions on everything from the treaty’s structure to limits on foreign investment would not have been so sweeping, nor come so fast, if the American president had not threatened to take Greenland by force.

That sets an unsettling precedent, not just for Denmark and Greenland but for all of Washington’s European allies.

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