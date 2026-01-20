DRC supporter Michel Kuka Mboladinga, pays tribute to late prime minister Patrice Lumumba at the match between Algeria and DRC in Rabat on January 6th, 2026. Photograph: Gabriel BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

The African Cup of Nations (Afcon) ended on Sunday with chaotic scenes on and off the pitch and a dramatic extra-time victory for Senegal. But the most enduring image of the tournament may be a different one.

Remembering Lumumba

Sunday’s final in Rabat saw Senegal’s team briefly walk off the pitch in protest against the referee’s apparent bias towards hosts Morocco amid violent clashes in the stands. And Senegal’s manager, Pape Thiaw, is expected to face a lengthy ban for leading his players off the pitch after the award of a dubious penalty to Morocco.

Football is the biggest game in almost every African country and the month-long tournament captures the attention of the continent every two years.

“The Africa Cup of Nations finally matters because it is one of the few big stages where Africa is central on its own terms. It is a place where African countries don’t need permission to be in the spotlight; they are the spotlight,” writes Abderrahim Kabbour in Morocco World News.

“The tournament brings together a diverse continent in a way no other event does, creating the feeling that ‘this is our tournament’.”

The man who captured the imagination of people all over Africa during the tournament was not a player but a 53-year-old Congolese fan called Michel Kuka Mboladinga. When the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were playing, he would stand motionless on a makeshift plinth in the stands throughout the match with his right hand raised.

Mboladinga, who became known as Lumumba Vea, wore the colours of the Congolese flag – red, yellow and sky blue – in different combinations. The pose mimics that of a statue of Patrice Lumumba, the first prime minister after Congo won independence from Belgium, that stands in the centre of Kinshasa.

Many were impressed by his dignity and discipline as he held the pose for 90 minutes while fans all around him roared and his own team’s fortunes rose and fell on the pitch. For others, his performance was a symbol of the African unity Lumumba was committed to and the hope he represented as much of the continent emerged from colonial rule.

Lumumba was arrested, tortured and killed in January 1961, just months after he took office, and his body was dismembered and dissolved in acid. Years later, a Belgian parliamentary inquiry found that the government in Brussels bore “moral responsibility” for Lumumba’s death and the US Senate revealed that the CIA had a separate plan to assassinate him.

Lumumba’s speech in the presence of Belgium’s king Baudouin days after his country became independent remains one of the most powerful indictments of the colonial legacy. He delivered it after Baudouin had praised King Leopold II, who established a system of extraordinarily brutal exploitation that was exposed by Roger Casement.

“We have seen our lands seized in the name of ostensibly just laws, which gave recognition only to the right of might. We have not forgotten that the law was never the same for the white and the black, that it was lenient to the ones, and cruel and inhuman to the others,” Lumumba said.

“We have experienced the atrocious sufferings, being persecuted for political convictions and religious beliefs, and exiled from our native land: our lot was worse than death itself.”

He promised to establish social justice and to make the Congo the pride of Africa and to ensure that the land and its resources benefited the people. And he described his country’s independence as a decisive step towards the liberation of the whole African continent.

Sixty-six years later, the DRC and other resource-rich African countries see their natural wealth exploited by foreign companies with most of the well-paid, processing work located outside the continent. But the continent is also experiencing a surge of hope, as a new, highly educated and ambitious generation asserts itself.

Mboladinga’s gesture links that generation to the legacy of Lumumba and roots their aspirations in the pan-African struggle he was part of.

“He turns the stadium into a place of remembrance,” Kabbour writes.

“His silent tribute shows that Afcon is not only entertainment, but also a living archive where African memory, history, and identity are brought into the present.”

