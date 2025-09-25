Taoiseach finds common ground with Canadian PM Mark Carney during Ottawa meeting

After the hot air, treacherous escalators, and humidity of the United Nations week in New York, Taoiseach Micheál Martin made a brief foray into the calm and cool sanity of the far north for a breakfast of porridge and smoked trout with Canadian prime minister – and Mayo exile – Mark Carney.

The leaders had met briefly during engagements at the UN conferences. Still, Thursday’s visit was an opportunity for some photo-visual diplomacy and to firm up the mutual economic benefits, which have become more attractive since the tariff storms whipped up by the Trump administration.

“This is one of our strongest relationships – culturally, economically, with respect to shared values and foreign policies,” said Mr Carney when he made a brief joint address with the Taoiseach in his office at the Canadian parliament.

“Our trade has doubled since the signing of the Ceta agreement between Canada and the European Union. When I think about when my grandfather left Aughagower in Mayo, I think the prized possession in the family was a cow, which was legitimate!

“I now see a Canadian company in the past few months has invested in Co Mayo in biomethane. So, things come full circle. We had a lot to talk about day in terms of deepening those ties.”

Never a man to waste words, the Canadian leader declined questions beyond his initial remarks. For his part, Mr Martin confirmed that the Republic will soon ratify the Ceta (EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement) deal in the Dáil and flagged the opportunities for Canadian firms who may be interested in bidding for significant forthcoming capital investment schemes in the State. During their morning conversation, the men also touched on themes of mutual interest, including shared housing challenges.

Mr Martin also forecast a year of commemoration in 2027, which will mark the 180th anniversary of the Famine year of 1847, when, he told a gathering at the Irish Embassy, “migration from Ireland to Canada was at its peak. The Canadians were extraordinarily generous to the Irish who came over during the famine and we believe we can do something significant culturally.”

Honoured to welcome Irish Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD to Ottawa today.



As one of nearly five million Canadians with Irish roots, I know the opportunities our partnership has created. Together, we’re deepening those ties — for greater prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/XPKpaCHUFW — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) September 25, 2025

The Taoiseach performed the official opening of the Irish Embassy in downtown Ottawa before attending a lunch hosted by our Ambassador to Canada, John Concannon.

Irish-Canadian businessman Galen Weston was among the guests in the Rockcliffe ambassadorial residence, where the rain eased and the sight of wild turkeys, who roam with impunity through this part of Ottawa, set up camp on the terrace.

Other guests included Deirdre Giblin, chairwoman of the Ireland-Canada Business Association and Roger Wallace, partner lead of EY’s young entrepreneur of the year.

General John de Chastelain, the former diplomat and Canadian army officer who chaired the commission on decommissioning during the Northern Irish peace process, also had a private meeting with the Taoiseach after the announcement of a scholarship programme named for the 88-year-old, which is a partnership between the governments of both countries.

Meanwhile, in Washington DC, US president Trump took time to sign a letter to his new neighbours at 1700 Pennsylvania Avenue, where Tánaiste Simon Harris opened the new Embassy of Ireland. Mr Trump’s letter praised the “time honoured” relationship between the US and Ireland and said he looked forward to “advancing fair trade and investment opportunities” for both countries.

Canadian PM Mark Carney and Taoiseach Micheál Martin in Ottawa. Photograph: Government Information Service

However, the celebrations in rainy, laid-back Ottawa – including renditions of Amhrán na bhFiann and O Canada after a buffet lunch – underscored the sharp renewal of old alliances amid the ongoing economic volatility engineered by the Trump administration.

Asked about priorities in the upcoming budget, Mr Martin allowed that the Government is “conscious of the concerns” outlined in a new Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) report on the possibility of overheating the economy.

“But equally, the ERSI and others have said that we have an infrastructural deficit. And so, we are prioritising capital development ... it’s not on the agenda that we would pull spending from housing. We would say to Canadian companies that there will be a lot of capital investment in Ireland. The Metro is a clear priority, light rail projects [and] the electrification of the rail fleet. There are significant opportunities.”

After that optimistic message, the Taoiseach prepared for a short evening flight back to New York.

He is due to address the UN General Assembly on Friday, a day that will revolve around what promises to be a combative speech by Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Achieving consensus on European Union sanctions against Israel has been a key part of the Republic’s agenda over the week.

“I think the EU is working hard to try and get a collective position on this,” said Mr Martin.

“The outcome of the next European Council meeting is key and I am open to the methodology of how we get there. And I am aware that this morning there has been speculation in terms of the German position, so there may be opportunities to get an agreement on this.”