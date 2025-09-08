Israel’s ambulance service reports 15 casualties in Jerusalem shooting

File photograph of Israeli security forces at a military checkpoint. Israel’s ambulance service said on Monday it received reports of 15 casualties in a shooting incident in the outskirts of Jerusalem. Photograph: Saeed Qaq/Anadolu via Getty Images

Israel’s ambulance service said on Monday it had received reports of 15 casualties in a shooting incident in the outskirts of Jerusalem, while the police said the perpetrators had been killed.

It was not immediately clear who carried out the shooting or what was the motive.

Israeli police described those behind the shooting as “terrorists”. It did not say how many were been involved.

The shooting, which was called into the paramedics at 10.13am local time, is believed to have occurred at the Ramot junction on Yigal Yadin Street in Jerusalem.

– Agencies. This is a developing story