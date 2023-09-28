Nagorno-Karabakh: No Armenians will be left in enclave in coming days, says Armenian PM

Ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh stop on their way to Goris, Armenia, on September 27th, 2023. Photograph: EPA

There will be no Armenians left in Nagorno-Karabakh in the coming days, Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.

More than 65,036 people out of a total of 120,000 ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh have left in less than four days after Azerbaijan seized control of the mountain enclave where they had managed to defend their autonomy for three decades.

The separatist government of Nagorno-Karabakh has announced it will dismantle itself and the unrecognised republic will cease to exist by January 1st, 2024.

Azerbaijan’s lightning military operation triggered an exodus unparalleled in the South Caucasus since the war in which Armenians took over the territory as the Soviet Union broke up, and hundreds of thousands of Azeris fled.

Azerbaijan says it is prepared to respect ethnic Armenian rights as it reabsorbs the region, but with a history burdened by folk memories of alleged genocide, ethnic cleansing, pogroms and at least two wars, the Armenians are fleeing in fear.

By Thursday morning, Mr Yerevan said 65,036 people had crossed into neighbouring Armenia, most driving for over 24 hours with their belongings down a choked mountain corridor through Azerbaijan.

“This is one of the darkest pages of Armenian history,” said Fr David (33), an Armenian priest who came to the border to provide spiritual support for those fleeing. “The whole of Armenian history is full of hardships.”

Many of the Armenians in heavily laden cars, trucks, buses and even tractors spoke of spending cold mountain nights with hunger and fear churning in their stomachs.

In Soviet times, Nagorno-Karabakh enjoyed autonomy within the Soviet republic of Azerbaijan.

But as the Soviet Union crumbled the First Karabakh War erupted. About 30,000 people were killed between 1988 and 1994 and more than a million people displaced, more than half of them Azeris. In 2020, Azerbaijan struck back, reclaiming swathes of land in and around Karabakh in a 44-day war, and setting the stage for last week’s conquest.

Its victory and the surrender of Karabakh’s weapons change the contours of the South Caucasus, where Russia, the United States, Turkey and Iran all vie for influence.

Armenia has blamed its ally Russia, preoccupied with the war in Ukraine, for not doing anything to help. But Moscow says Mr Pashinyan has only himself to blame, and should not have sought closer ties with the West.

The United States, home to the world’s second largest Armenian diaspora, has courted Armenia with words and humanitarian aid but criticised Azerbaijan, which has close relations with Turkey. – Reuters