US reporter Evan Gershkovich appears in Moscow court for appeal hearing

US journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested last month on espionage charges, at the Moscow City Court on Tuesday. Photograph: Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP

US journalist Evan Gershkovich appeared in a Russian court on Tuesday at the start of an appeal hearing to determine whether he will still be held in pre-trial detention at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison.

Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, stood in a glass and metal enclosure inside the courtroom, wearing a checked shirt with his arms folded in front of him. He did not say anything.

The hearing was essentially procedural covering how Gershkovich should be detained as he awaits trial, not about the substance of the charges as investigators are still working on the details of the case.

Gershkovich, the American son of Soviet-born Jews who fled to the West in 1979, was detained by the Federal Security Service on March 29th shortly after he arrived at a steakhouse in Yekaterinburg during his second trip to the Urals in a month.

He was moved to the Lefortovo prison, which in Soviet times was run by the KGB but is now operated by the Federal Penitentiary Service. Traditionally it has been used to hold those suspected of spying and other grave crimes.

The Kremlin has said Gershkovich was carrying out espionage “under the cover” of journalism. Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has told the United States that Gershkovich was caught red-handed while trying to obtain secrets.

US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, said on Monday she had made her first visit Gershkovich. “He feels well and is holding up. We reiterate our call for Evan’s immediate release,” she said in a statement.

The United States last week designated Gershkovich as “wrongfully detained”, in effect saying that the spy charges were bogus and the case was political.

