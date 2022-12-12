Snowfall forces UK airports to close as some flights arriving to Dublin cancelled

Cars were abandoned on the A22 near East Grinstead during wintry conditions on Sunday. Snow and ice have swept across parts of the UK, with cold wintry conditions set to continue for days.

Travel disruption is expected across most of the UK today due to yellow weather warning for further snow, ice and fog - with flights arriving into Dublin Airport also affected.

Snowfall on Sunday evening forced airports to close their runways and left drivers struggling to get through.

The warnings came as four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from a lake in Solihull in the West Midlands on Sunday afternoon after falling through ice.

Richard Stanton, area commander for West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We know that the weather forecast for the next few days is expected to be bitterly cold, please, adults and children alike, stay away from open water, under no circumstances venture on to ice regardless how thick or safe you think this ice may be.”

Emergency personnel search the lake at the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull after a serious incident where several people are believed to be in a critical condition after being pulled from the lake. Photograph: PA

Meanwhile Met Éireann said that conditions here will remain cold and frost, ice and fog will linger in places through the day. Temperatures will reach just minus 2 degrees to 4 degrees but it will drop as low as minus 6 overnight in places. It is expected to stay very cold throughout the working week with widespread frost and ice.

UK airports were affected due to the conditions, with both Gatwick and Stansted having to close their runways to clear snow on Sunday. A number of flights arriving from mainly London Heathrow and London City airports into Dublin Airport were cancelled this morning.

Gatwick posted on Twitter: “Sunday 11/ Monday 12 December: Snow and freezing weather may cause disruption at the airport. Passengers are advised to check flight status with their airline – and also local travel conditions – before departing for the airport.”

Road users in the south east of England were being asked by National Highways not to travel unless it was essential due with up to 10cm of snow forecast.

Kent was being particularly hard hit, with snow severely impacting the M2, the M20 around junctions 8 and 9, the A21 and the A249, with drivers struggling to get through, the organisation said.

National Rail said snow and ice had caused severe disruption across the whole of its south eastern network on Sunday night and delays would continue into Monday, “particularly in the morning”.

“To allow Network Rail to check that the rails are clear of snow and ice, which can prevent trains from drawing power from the electric rail, the first trains in each direction on all routes will be cancelled,” it said.

“We also have many trains in the wrong location after last night’s disruption, which will cause further cancellations to services across the network.”

People walk along the seafront at Whitley Bay in Northumberland after a light covering of snow. Snow and ice have swept across parts of the UK, with cold wintry conditions set to continue for days. Photograph: PA

Newspaper distribution, including of The Times and The Sun, experienced significant disruption overnight which may flow on into delivery delays “in many parts of the country”.

The yellow warnings are in place from Sunday until Monday morning for northern and south-western Scotland, Northern Ireland, north-eastern England, the Midlands and South West as well as London and the South East.

Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said: “It will continue to be a very cold day, with maximum temperatures of 1C to 4C on Sunday, and, as we head into the evening, we see persistent rain, sleet or snow in the far South East of England, which is what we have a yellow warning out for from 6pm on Sunday.

“We could see 2cm to 5cm (of snow), perhaps up to 10cm in some places, with Kent and Sussex most affected, with areas most exposed such as North and South Downs and higher ground going to see the more significant accumulations.

The AA has advised motorists to adjust their driving to the freezing conditions on Monday morning.