Reports of explosions near Kyiv following attack on passenger train in eastern Ukraine

A commander of a Ukrainian army unit on the eastern front lines, on the frontline outside Bakhmut, Ukraine on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Photograph: Tyler Hicks/The New York Times

Ukrainian officials have issued an update following a series of explosions near Kyiv early this morning, after 22 civilians were killed and a passenger train set on fire in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday.

The head of the Kyiv regional military administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, said Russia launched a rocket attack on the Vyshgorod district north of the city centre.

“Two arrivals were recorded,” Mr Kuleba said seemingly in reference to Russian missiles.

The regional head said there were so far no casualties or damage to residential buildings or infrastructure facilities.

Ukraine’s armed forces earlier said that “several” explosions were heard around 3am on Thursday as residents were urged to seek shelter immediately.

On Wednesday a Russian missile attack killed 22 civilians and set a passenger train on fire in eastern Ukraine, officials in Kyiv said.

In video remarks to the United Nations Security Council, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said rockets hit a train in the small town of Chaplyne, some 145km (90 miles) west of Russian-occupied Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

“Chaplyne is our pain today. As of this moment there are 22 dead,” he said in a later evening video address, adding that Ukraine would hold Russia responsible for all it had done.

Zelenskiy aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko later said Russian forces had shelled Chaplyne twice. A boy was killed in the first attack when a missile hit his house, and 21 people died later, when rockets hit the railway station and set fire to five train carriages, he said in a statement.

US president Joe Biden is expected to speak with Mr Zelenskiy today following the announcement of a further $3 billion (€2.99 billion) in US military aid for Ukraine.

John Kirby, the communications co-ordinator at the national security council, said the United States would continue to “rally the free world” and “galvanise allies and partners” to support Ukraine as the Russian invasion hits the six-month mark.

He said the phone call between Mr Biden and Mr Zelenskiy would reaffirm those commitments and would also provide the Ukrainian president with an update on US arms shipments and congratulate him on Ukraine’s independence day.

“The president’s looking forward to that,” Mr Kirby said, while saying there were no travel plans to discuss for Mr Biden to visit Kyiv. He said if a “trip makes sense,” it would come under consideration.

Meanwhile, Moscow is reportedly making preparations to stage referendums in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, according to Mr Kirby.

“We have information that Russia continues to prepare to hold these sham referendum in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics. We’ve also learned that the Russian leadership has instructed officials to begin preparing to hold sham referendums, particularly in Kharkiv as well. And these referendums could begin in a matter of days or weeks,” he said.

Mr Kirby said that holding referendums, intended as a prelude to annexation, was proving a challenge to Russian organisers in the face of the near-total opposition of Ukraine’s population. — additional reporting Reuters, Guardian