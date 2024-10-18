Trump says Apple CEO called him with concerns about EU penalties

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump said he received a call from Apple CEO Tim Cook over concerns about the financial penalties that have been imposed by the European Union on the iPhone maker.

Apple did not respond to a request seeking confirmation of the authenticity of the phone call.

European regulators have launched a series of investigations into Big Tech firms in recent years, with the aim of curbing their power and ensuring a level playing field for smaller rivals.

“Two hours ago, three hours ago, he called me,” Mr Trump said, while speaking with podcaster Patrick Bet-David in a program that was released on Thursday.

“He said the European Union has just fined us $15 billion. Then on top of that they got fined by the European Union another $2 billion,” he added, quoting his call with Mr Cook.

Last month, Apple lost a long-running court battle with the European Union, resulting in Apple’s being forced to pay €13 billion in back taxes to Ireland, as part of a wider crackdown.

Earlier this year, the company was hit with a $2 billion EU antitrust fine for thwarting competition from music streaming rivals via restrictions on its App Store.

“Tim, I got to get elected first. ... But I’m not going to let them take advantage of our companies. That won’t be happening,” Mr Trump quoted himself as saying to Mr Cook, during the nearly 90-minute podcast appearance.

The EU’s top court ruled against Apple and Ireland last month in the iPhone maker’s 10-year battle with the European Commission over its tax affairs in the Republic.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) in a surprise final ruling on the matter confirmed the European Commission’s decision in 2016 that Apple pay €13 billion of illegal state aid, plus interest, to the Irish Government.

The Government consistently said since Brussels started investigating Apple’s Irish tax matters a decade ago that it does not give preferential tax treatment to any companies or taxpayers.

The ECJ, whose ruling is final, said the second-highest EU court, the General Court, had “erred” in 2020 when it said the commission had not proved its case sufficiently.

EU commissioner for competition Margrethe Vestager said in Brussels that the judgment was a “big win” for the commission and “tax justice” and said the escrow account “must be released to the Irish State”.

Apple has had a presence in the Republic since 1980 and employs more than 6,000 in Cork.

Ms Vestager said the Apple case showed how some countries relied on loopholes and differences between tax regimes to become a “more attractive destination” to corporations.

Mr Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris are locked in a close race to win the November 5th presidential election. – Reuters