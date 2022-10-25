Six Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli forces

A damaged car following a raid by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus. Five members of the Lion’s Den militant group were killed. Photograph: Majdi Mohammed/AP

The Israeli security forces have gone on a high state of alert, fearing Palestinian revenge attacks after five militants were killed in a West Bank raid.

The raid in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Nablus, the West Bank’s largest city, targeted the ancient casbah market, home of the militant Lion’s Den group.

More than 20 Palestinians were also injured in the fierce exchanges of fire that began after a large convoy of military vehicles, led by the Yamam anti-terror unit, arrived at the narrow casbah alleyways.

Israel said all of those killed were Lion’s Den fighters and included the group’s leader. A makeshift bomb factory was also destroyed during the operation.

READ MORE

Despite the heavy exchanges of fire there were no Israeli casualties.

A sixth Palestinian was killed in clashes elsewhere in the West Bank.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas’s spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh described the deaths as “a war crime” and warned “the Israeli government bears full responsibility for its consequences”.

Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid defended the raid, describing it as a precise and lethal blow at the heart of terrorism. “Israel will never be deterred from acting for the sake of its security,” he said.

Similarly, defence minister Benny Gantz said Israel will not tolerate “cities of refuge for terrorists and will continue to act against anyone who tries to harm the citizens of Israel wherever and whenever necessary”.

Even though Mr Abbas’s Palestinian Authority security forces have nominal security control over Palestinian cities, militants operate with impunity in Nablus and nearby Jenin, in the northern West Bank.

Israel imposed a lockdown on Nablus two weeks ago after it became convinced that the Palestinian Authority security forces were either unable or unwilling to reassert control.

The Lion’s Den, a small group of two dozen gunmen, has claimed responsibility for a number of lethal attacks on Israeli troops and Jewish settlers and has also planned attacks inside Israel.

After 17 Israelis and two Ukrainians were killed in militant attacks earlier this year, Israel has carried out an ongoing military operation, dubbed Break the Wave, with almost nightly West Bank raids. More than 100 Palestinians have been killed since January, making it one of the deadliest periods since the start of the Israeli occupation in 1967.

The Lion’s Den group was formed in Nablus, primarily to fight the Israeli troops, and they resisted calls from the Palestinian Authority to lay down their weapons and merge with the Palestinian security forces.

A few days ago another Lion’s Den leader was killed when a stationary booby-trapped motorcycle was detonated as he walked past it in the casbah, marking the renewal of Israel’s policy of targeted killings of West Bank militants.

Hundreds attended the funerals of the those killed in Nablus on Tuesday afternoon as armed militants shot in the air and threatened revenge attacks. Israel fears the militant groups will aim to carry such an attack ahead of the Israeli election, next Tuesday.