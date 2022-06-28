Thirty-six people still missing after Russian missiles kill 18 at shopping centre

Workers clear the rubble of the Amstor mall in Kremenchuk, the day after it was hit by a Russian missile strike. Photograph: GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

Firefighters and soldiers searched on Tuesday for survivors in the rubble of a Ukrainian shopping centre, where authorities said 36 people were still missing after a Russian missile strike that had killed at least 18.

Relatives of the missing were lined up on Tuesday at a hotel across the street from the wreckage of the shopping centre in Kremenchuk, where rescue workers had set up a base.

Exhausted firefighters sat on a kerb after a night battling the blaze and searching for survivors, mostly in vain. One said his team had worked all night picking through the rubble: ”We pulled out five bodies. We didn’t find anybody alive.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilians in the attack in the city of Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, far from the frontline. He called it “one of the most defiant terrorist attacks in European history”.

Russia said the incident was caused by a strike on a legitimate military target. Its defence ministry said it had fired missiles at an arms depot for western weapons, where an explosion of ammunition caused the blaze at the nearby mall.

Moscow said the mall was disused and empty at the time of the strike, a claim plainly contradicted by wounded survivors such as Ludmyla Mykhailets (43), who had been shopping there with her husband when the blast threw her into the air.

“I flew head first and splinters hit my body. The whole place was collapsing,” she said at a nearby public hospital where she was being treated. ”It was hell,” said her husband, Mykola (45), blood seeping through a bandage around his head.

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies, at a summit in Germany, said the attack was "abominable".

“Russian president [Vladimir] Putin and those responsible will be held to account,” they said in a joint statement.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, told Reuters another missile had also struck a nearby factory, which was closed and not a military target.

“It’s a question about crimes against humanity,” she said. “I think it’s like systematical shelling of civilian infrastructure — with what aim? To scare people, to kill people to make terror in our cities and villages.”

The attack on Kremenchuk comes after days of increasing Russian missile strikes far from the frontline, including the first attacks on the capital Kyiv for weeks.

Moscow has also stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, where Russian troops were pushed back in a counter-offensive in May. The Kharkiv governor said five people were killed and 22 wounded in shelling on Monday that hit targets including apartment buildings and a school.

The UN Security Council, where Moscow wields a veto, will meet on Tuesday at Ukraine’s request following the Kremenchuk attack. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the missile strike was deplorable.

On the battlefields of the Donbas region, Ukraine endured another difficult day following the loss last week of the now-ruined city of Severodonetsk.

Russian forces are trying to storm Lysychansk, across the Siverskyi Donets River from Severodonetsk, which would complete their capture of Luhansk province, one of two eastern regions Moscow aims to conquer on behalf of separatist proxies.

Eight residents including a child were killed and 21 wounded by shelling when they gathered to get drinking water in Lysychansk on Monday, Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

Ukrainian forces still controlled the city but its loss was possible as Russia poured resources into the fight, he added.

“They really want this and a lot of reserves are being thrown just for this . . . we do not need to lose an army for the sake of one city,” he said. — Reuters