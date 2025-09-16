PA Media

Police questioning pair on suspicion of murdering man in Lisburn

Police are conducting murder investigation following his death

Barry Furfey (42) was died in hospital after being found with injuries at an address in Lisburn. Photograph: PSNI
Tue Sept 16 2025 - 19:28

Police are continuing to question two people on suspicion of murdering a man in Lisburn, Co Antrim.

Barry Furfey (42) died in hospital on Monday after being discovered seriously injured at an address in the Wardsborough Road area of Lisburn in the early hours of Monday.

Police launched a murder investigation following his death.

A 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman are being questioned by detectives, who on Tuesday requested a 36-hour extension to continue questioning on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Jill Angus has issued an appeal for information.

“My thoughts are with Barry’s family, who are left to try to come to terms with their devastating loss,” she said.

Enquiries are continuing, she said, urging people with information to contact detectives. —PA