Police questioning pair on suspicion of murdering man in Lisburn

Police are continuing to question two people on suspicion of murdering a man in Lisburn, Co Antrim.

Barry Furfey (42) died in hospital on Monday after being discovered seriously injured at an address in the Wardsborough Road area of Lisburn in the early hours of Monday.

Police launched a murder investigation following his death.

A 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman are being questioned by detectives, who on Tuesday requested a 36-hour extension to continue questioning on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Jill Angus has issued an appeal for information.

“My thoughts are with Barry’s family, who are left to try to come to terms with their devastating loss,” she said.

Enquiries are continuing, she said, urging people with information to contact detectives. —PA