Bethlehem ‘without Christmas trees, without lights’ due to Israel-Hamas war

A nativity scene in Manger Square was decorated to honour the victims in Gaza. Photograph: AP

Bethlehem, the normally bustling biblical birthplace of Jesus, resembles a ghost town this Christmas Eve, with celebrations called off due to the Israel-Hamas war.

The festive lights and Christmas tree that normally decorate Manger Square are missing, as are the foreign tourists who gather each year to mark the holiday.

Dozens of Palestinian security forces patrol the empty square.

Gift shops have been slow to open on Christmas Eve, although a few did open their doors once the rain stopped pouring down. There are few visitors, however.

READ MORE

People visit the Grotto under the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve. Photograph: AP

Br John Vinh, a Franciscan monk from Vietnam who has lived in Jerusalem for six years, said: “This year, without the Christmas tree and without lights, there’s just darkness.”

He said he always comes to Bethlehem to mark Christmas, but this year was especially sobering, as he gazed at a nativity scene in Manger Square with a baby Jesus wrapped in a white shroud, symbolising the hundreds of children killed in the Gaza fighting.

This time of the year, the West Bank city of Bethlehem, birthplace of Jesus, is busy, attracting tourists from all over the world, but this year it is empty.

Barbed wire surrounds the scene, with grey rubble added to the spectacle reflecting none of the lights and bursts of colour that normally fill the square during the Christmas season.

Ala’a Salameh, one of the owners of Afteem Restaurant, a family-owned falafel restaurant just steps from the square, said: “We can’t justify putting out a tree and celebrating as normal, when some people [in Gaza] don’t even have houses to go to.”

People hold a giant Palestinian flag aloft in Manger Square. Photograph: AP

Mr Salameh said Christmas Eve is usually the busiest day of the year. “Normally, you can’t find a single chair to sit, we’re full from morning ‘till midnight,” he said. This year, just one table was taken — by journalists sheltering from the rain.

He said his restaurant was operating at about 15 per cent of normal business and was not able to cover operating costs. Mr Salameh estimated that even after the war ends, it will take another year for tourism to return to Bethlehem as normal.

The cancellation of Christmas festivities is a severe blow to the town’s economy. Tourism accounts for an estimated 70 per cent of Bethlehem’s income — almost all of that during the Christmas season.

With many major airlines cancelling flights to Israel, few foreigners are visiting. Local officials say about 70 hotels in Bethlehem have been forced to close, leaving thousands of people unemployed.

Rubble and barbed wire was used to decorate the nativity scene in Bethlehem. Photograph: AP

More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 50,000 wounded during Israel’s air and ground offensive, according to health officials there, while some 85 per cent of the territory’s 2.3 million residents have been displaced.

The fighting in Gaza has also affected life in the West Bank. Since October 7the, access to Bethlehem and other Palestinian towns in the Israeli-occupied territory has been difficult, with long lines of motorists waiting to pass military checkpoints.

The restrictions have also prevented tens of thousands of Palestinians from exiting the territory to work in Israel. — (AP)