Two men arrested following shooting in Ennistymon

Two men have been arrested by gardaí investigating a series of incidents in Co Clare in which it is understood a man was admitted to hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

The two men, both in their 20s, were arrested on Monday and detained in the region under section 30 of the Criminal Justice Act.

At approximately 6.15pm on Sunday, gardaí were dispatched to the Deerpark area of Ennistymon after receiving a report that a number of individuals were in possession of weapons including at least one firearm.

Extensive damage was caused to a number of homes and vehicles.

A Garda spokesman said: “A firearm was also discharged and a man in his 50s was later taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life-threatening injuries.”

A number of scenes have been preserved for technical examination.

Investigations are continuing at Ennistymon Garda station.

Both men are detained at a Garda station in the Clare region.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to these incidents to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda station on 065 7072180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station. – PA