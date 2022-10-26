Sunak holds first cabinet meeting amid questions over Braverman reappointment

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak’s new-look cabinet meets for the first time this morning amid criticism over his reappointment of Suella Braverman as home secretary.

It comes a day after the new prime minister culled nearly a dozen of predecessor Liz Truss’s top-tier ministers, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, while reviving the careers of a number of others, including Ms Braverman, Dominic Raab and Michael Gove.

Mr Sunak will face his first prime minister’s questions later on Wednesday.

Mr Sunak, who earlier promised his new government would be one of “integrity”, is facing questions about the decision to rehire Ms Braverman, with Labour accusing the new PM of “putting party before country”.

Ms Braverman’s reappointment came just days after she quit the government after being accused of breaching the ministerial code, and the prime minister is facing calls for an official inquiry into her reappointment.

Labour has raised concerns over “national security”, and the Liberal Democrats demanded a Cabinet Office investigation on Wednesday into her return to cabinet.

Cabinet secretary Simon Case, the most senior civil servant, is “livid” over her swift return and “very concerned” about the breach, a source told the Times.

Ms Truss forced Ms Braverman out after she breached the ministerial code by sending an official document to a Tory backbencher from a personal email. Ms Braverman, who had been in the role six weeks, said she made a “mistake” which she conceded was a “technical infringement” of the rules.

But questions remain about why she sent the document to fellow right-winger Sir John Hayes, and how she accidentally copied in an aide to another MP, who sounded the alarm.

The Lib Dems’ home affairs spokesman, Alistair Carmichael, said: “There must be a full independent inquiry by the Cabinet Office into her appointment, including any promises Sunak made to her behind closed doors.

“If it is confirmed that Suella Braverman repeatedly broke the ministerial code and threatened national security, she must be sacked. A Home Secretary who broke the rules is not fit for a Home Office which keeps the rules.”

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper accused the new Prime Minister, who had promised to govern with “integrity”, of “putting party before country”. “Our national security and public safety are too important for this kind of chaos,” the Labour MP said.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said the reappointment of Ms Braverman “tells you everything that you need to know about this government”.

“It was a grubby deal that he struck in order to get over the line and become prime minister.”

Foreign secretary James Cleverly denied the return of Ms Braverman came in exchange for her endorsement of Mr Sunak in the Tory leadership contest.

“He didn’t need any particular endorsements because it was so clear that the parliamentary party wanted him at the helm,” Mr Cleverly, who retained his job at the Foreign Office in Mr Sunak’s reshuffle, told Sky News.

“Suella made a mistake. She has said herself that she made a mistake. She’s apologised for that mistake and she stood down at the time.” — Agencies