New PM Sunak to hold first cabinet meeting, face prime minister’s questions

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak’s new-look cabinet is set to meet for the first time at 9.30am amid criticism over his reappointment of Suella Braverman as home secretary.

It comes a day after the new prime minister culled nearly a dozen of predecessor Liz Truss’s top-tier ministers, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, while reviving the careers of a number of others, including Ms Braverman, Dominic Raab and Michael Gove.

Mr Sunak will face his first prime minister’s questions later on Wednesday.

Ms Braverman’s appointment came just days after she quit the government after being accused of breaching the ministerial code.

Mr Sunak, who earlier promised that his new government would be one of “integrity”, immediately faced questions about the decision to rehire Ms Braverman as Labour accused the new PM of “putting party before country”.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said the reappointment of Ms Braverman “tells you everything that you need to know about this government”.

The Labour MP told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme: “One moment Rishi Sunak is telling us he will lead a government of integrity, and then another minute he’s appointing someone back into the Cabinet who had been sacked only the week before for a serious breach of security and a potential breach of the ministerial code.

“It was a grubby deal that he struck in order to get over the line and become prime minister.”

Foreign secretary James Cleverly denied the return of Ms Braverman came in exchange for her endorsement of Mr Sunak in the Tory leadership contest.

“He didn’t need any particular endorsements because it was so clear that the parliamentary party wanted him at the helm,” Mr Cleverly, who retained his job at the Foreign Office in Mr Sunak’s reshuffle, told Sky News.

“Suella made a mistake. She has said herself that she made a mistake. She’s apologised for that mistake and she stood down at the time.” — PA