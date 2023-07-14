London losing out to Paris and Milan over tourist shopping, says Burberry

Burberry has reported a sales surge of almost a fifth thanks to a bounce-back in China, but the luxury British fashion brand has warned that London is losing out to rivals such as Paris and Milan, which are enjoying a stronger tourist shopping boom.

The brand, best known for its signature check bags and raincoats, said that global sales grew 18 per cent year on year to £589 million ( in the quarter to July 1st) — its fastest growth rate in two years.

The company noted a strong sales recovery in mainland China, which suffered from Covid-19-related lockdowns last year, where sales rose 46 per cent year on year. However, the US was a weak spot, with the Americas region reporting a sales decline of 8 per cent year-on-year in the quarter.

The luxury fashion retailer, which this week kicked off its “best of Great Britain” campaign as it gears up for the September launch of its autumn-winter collection, said that outerwear and leather goods proved a hit with shoppers.

Sales of outerwear, led by the 167-year-old brand’s rainwear, soared 36 per cent, with vintage Burberry check and Frances shapes handbags also selling well. The company also said that leather goods sales rose by 13 per cent year on year.

Reclaiming VAT

However, the company, which said that tourist growth across Europe rose 53 per cent year-on-year, said that the UK government’s decision to stop allowing tourists to reclaim VAT on shopping purchases was hurting Britain’s status as a holiday shopping destination.

“London has strength but we are definitely seeing a stronger recovery of [shopping] in continental tourists compared to the UK,” said Ian Brimicombe, the interim chief financial officer at Burberry. “At the moment we are seeing Britons going to Europe and other nationalities going to continental Europe for their buying as opposed to London.” — Guardian