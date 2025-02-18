CCTV footage shows the Delta aircraft crash landing in Toronto
The incident took place on a Delta flight from Minneapolis that landed at Pearson International Airport on Monday, February 17th.
Ireland's best break dancers have competed in Red Bull BC One Ireland in the hope of making the world finals in Tokyo, Japan. Video: Alan Betson
Members of Plunkett Men’s Shed participate in their weekly Walking Football session at the Inspire Leisure Centre, Cabra. Video: Alan Betson
Jerpoint Glass is a family business that has been making mouth-blown, handmade and hand-finished glassware in Co Kilkenny since 1979. Video: Bryan O'Brien
Vikat Bhagat was found guilty of the rape and murder of Irish backpacker Danielle McLaughlin, from Buncrana, Co Donegal in 2017 in Goa, India.
Adrián Simancas, 24, was on an inflatable raft off the coast of Punta Arenas when a humpback whale emerged and trapped him in its mouth for a few seconds.
Thousands of people will gain Irish citizenship over two days in Dublin's Convention Centre.
Victoria Beckham has participated in a question and answer session at an event in Brown Thomas, Dublin. Video: Ella Sloane