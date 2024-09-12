Will Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris have an impact on the US election?
Music star Taylor Swift has endorsed Kamala Harris for US president, in a move that could have some impact on the US election. Video: David Dunne
Music star Taylor Swift has endorsed Kamala Harris for US president, in a move that could have some impact on the US election. Video: David Dunne
Musician Jon Bon Jovi has been praised after CCTV recorded him talking a distressed woman down from the edge of a bridge in Nashville, Tennessee. Video: Reuters
Russia has rejected a suggestion from Donald Trump, made during the US presidential debate, that he could end the Ukraine war with a phone call.
Watch in full an exchange between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris where Trump veered from discussing rallies to migrants eating pets. Video: ABC
Vladimir Putin, migrants to the US killing pets and Kamala Harris' race were among the topics raised during the US presidential debate. Video: Reuters