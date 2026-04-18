Hundreds take part in ‘No to War and Genocide’ Demonstration

Longevity, school and the second World War: Pauline Kearns (101) looks back
Pauline Kearns (101), shares some memories from her century of life. Video: Bryan O'Brien
Pauline Kearns (101), shares some memories from her century of life. Video: Bryan O'Brien
The Dutch politician’s strategy has been to heap public praise on the US president. It has been cringe-inducing at times. Video: Jack Power
Cormac McQuinn looks at how damaged the Taoiseach is from the fuel protests and if his Government will survive.
The American flag from the Catalpa, a ship used to rescue six Fenian prisoners in 1876, is to go on display at the National Museum. Video: Ronan McGreevy
Lelia Doolan walked from Shannon to the Dáil to call on the Government to protect Irish neutrality. Video: Enda O'Dowd
US vice-president JD Vance has taken issue with Pope Leo, after his public sparring with Donald Trump about the war in Iran. Video: Reuters
Paige Pritchard's advice on overspending, in conversation with Aideen Finnegan for our Better With Money podcast
Opposition TDs spoke to protesters outside the Dail after the Government survived a confidence motion. Video: Enda O'Dowd
Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín has called on all Independents to resign from Government. Video: Enda O'Dowd