Ciara Mageean: The Olympian and European champion runner dies age 34
Malachy Clerkin was speaking to Aideen Finnegan for the In the News podcast.
Ciara Mageean: The Olympian and European champion runner dies age 34
Aideen Finnegan was joined in studio by Malachy Clerkin for the In the News podcast.
Who is hacking supermarket fridges in Europe?
Several supermarkets in Europe have been hit by a spate of apparent cyberattacks in the past 24 hours. Video: Jack Power / Zara Morgan
Who is hacking supermarket fridges in Europe?
Several European supermarkets appear to have been hit by a spate of apparent cyber attacks in the past 24 hours. Video: Jack Power / Zara Morgan
A question of tradition: Keith Duggan in Texas
Washington Correspondent Keith Duggan travels to Texas to examine the neck-and-neck Senate race there. Video: Chris Maddaloni
Burren community gathers to drive cattle to winter pastures
Burren community gathers to drive cattle to winter pastures Video: Clodagh Kilcoyne Editor: Eoin Ronayne
‘It’s in the blood’: The millennial All-Ireland winner keeping currach racing’s flame alive
‘It’s in the blood’: The millennial All-Ireland winner keeping currach racing’s flame alive Video: Harry McGee Editor: Eoin Ronayne
Burren community gathers to drive cattle to winter pastures
Burren community gathers to drive cattle to winter pastures Video: Clodagh Kilcoyne Editor: Eoin Ronayne
Inside the 'Gate to Hell' and the birthplace of Samhain
The cave of Oweynagat in Roscommon is also known as the 'gate of hell' and is considered the birthplace of Samhain. Video: Enda O'Dowd
From broken hearts to Myles The Slasher, the stories behind a 'haunted' castle
Ross Castle was built in the 1500s and throughout its history locals have shared stories of ghost sightings.