'It's been a tough journey along the way': Irish team prepare for Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup
Flying loses its status as the last internet black hole
The last acceptable excuse for being unreachable is disappearing, writes Emmet Ryan. Video: Katie Mellett / Zara Morgan
Molly the loggerhead turtle returns to the wild after 22 years
Molly, a loggerhead turtle, has been released back into the Atlantic Ocean after 22 years of rehab in Kerry. Video: Dr Kevin Flannery
'It's been a tough journey along the way': Irish team prepare for Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup
The Irish team starts their Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup campaign against USA on October 30th. Video: Enda O'Dowd
On board the RV Tom Crean
Take a look abroad the RV Tom Crean, Ireland's newest maritime research vessel, during a scientific survey to redeploy a weather buoy off the Wexford coast.
'There are horses absolutely everywhere': Dublin park left unuseable for locals as horses takeover
Darndale Park in north Dublin has become dominated by horses and unusable for the local football club. Video: Enda O'Dowd
'See what your greed for money has done': Andy Irvine on Woody Guthrie
'See what your greed for money has done': Andy Irvine on Woody Guthrie. Video: Enda O'Dowd
'If there has been negligence, it will come to light,' Spanish prime minister after train crash
'If there has been negligence, it will come to light,' Spanish prime minister holds press conference after train crash. Video: Reuters Editor: Eoin Ronayne
'If there has been negligence, it will come to light,' Spanish prime minister after train crash
'If there has been negligence, it will come to light,' Spanish prime minister holds press conference after train crash
Simon Harris denies asking Patrick O'Donovan to consider his position
Tánaiste Simon Harris has denied that he asked Patrick O'Donovan to consider his position after the Budget. Video: Harry McGee
One financial content creator's 'game changing' payday routine
Financial content creator, Carlotta Aringhieri, was speaking to Aideen Finnegan for the Better wtih Money podcast.