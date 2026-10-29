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'It's been a tough journey along the way': Irish team prepare for Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup

The Irish team starts their Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup campaign against USA on October 30th. Video: Enda O'Dowd

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On board the RV Tom Crean

Take a look abroad the RV Tom Crean, Ireland's newest maritime research vessel, during a scientific survey to redeploy a weather buoy off the Wexford coast.

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Enda O'Dowd
Thu Oct 29 2026 - 13:36