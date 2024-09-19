Public Order Unit clears anti-immigration protesters from O’Connell Bridge
Anti-immigration protestors traded insults with anti-racism counter-protesters and were later moved on by the Public Order Unit. Video: Enda O'Dowd
Eyewitness footage has captured a series of explosions in Lebanon amid a second day of devices used by Hizbullah members detonating. Video: Reuters
The MV Shingle, a smugglers ship seized by Revenue, was sunk in Killala Bay near Sligo to become a new haven for divers and fishermen.
The annual National Ploughing Championships is expected to draw close to 300,000 people over three days. Video: Enda O'Dowd
Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl has said that public anger over the cost of a bike shelter at Leinster House is "entirely justified." Video: Oireachtas TV