Pope Francis has prayed for people suffering from war, and recommended not to confuse celebration with consumerism during Christmas.
Hardy swimmers take the plunge at Sandycove
Hundreds of hardy swimmers took to the sea at Sandycove, Co. Dublin from first light with the water temperature a ‘mildish’ 10.1C. Video: Dara MacDonnaill
At least 70 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, including women and children.
The threat of wild weather wasn’t enough to turn away huge crowds from celebrating Christmas at Australia’s iconic Bondi Beach in Sydney.
Singer Songwriter Glen Hansard lead the annual Busk near Dublins Grafton street on Christmas Eve, raising funds for Dublin Simon Community. Video:Alan Betson