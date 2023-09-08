Militants linked to Al Qaeda have killed more than 50 people in attacks in northern Mali as the insurgents fill a void left by the departure of French troops.
Troubles legacy Bill: Families of victims say proposed law is 'the worst thing that could happen'
Swiss glaciers last year recorded their worst melt rate since for more than a century ago - and another wave of melting is expected to be confirmed this year.
Andy Farrell and Johnny Sexton speak to the media ahead of Ireland's opening Rugby World Cup fixture against Romania. Video: Irish Rugby TV
Climate protesters have smeared Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary with cream pies as he arrived in Brussels to present a petition to Ursula von der Leyen.