All national tolls to increase, starting at 10c on M50 and €1 at Dublin Port Tunnel

For the M50 toll, all categories of vehicles will experience an increase. Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto

All 10 tolls on the national road network are set to increase in 2027 after approval from the board of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), with increases starting at 10 cent on the M50 toll and €1 at Dublin Tunnel.

The TII board approved the increases for 2027 for Dublin Tunnel, the M50 toll and the increase in tolls for the eight public-private partnership (PPP) toll concession schemes.

For the M50 toll, all categories of vehicles will experience an increase. For registered car users who have a tag or video account, the increase will be 10 cent while unregistered car users will pay an extra 20 cent.

Goods vehicles not exceeding 2,000kg will increase by 10 cent in the case of registered users with tags or unregistered users and by 20 cent for registered with video accounts. Heavier HGVs on the M50 will increase by either 20 cent or 30 cent.

The current M50 toll fee for cars is between €2.60 to €3.80 per journey, depending on your payment method.

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On PPP toll roads, rates for cars and motorcycles on M3 Clonee to Kells will remain unchanged, however, rates for cars at all other toll locations will increase by 10 cent.

Heavier HGVs will see increases of 20 cent with those HGVs more than 3,500kg and having four axels increasing by 30 cent (except for M3 Clonee to Kells, which increase by 10 cent).

Dublin Tunnel will see an increase of €1 for southbound (€14 to €15), toward Dublin, for morning peak users. This charge is for Monday to Friday 6am to 10am only, otherwise toll rates remain unchanged for 2027.

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This increase is “aligned with the approach adopted in recent years and reflects the increasing volumes of traffic being experienced in southbound peak period, and the requirement to preserve capacity for heavy goods vehicles accessing Dublin Port”, TII said.