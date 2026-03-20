Blind woman claims she wasn’t told home of 34 years will be demolished for MetroLink

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has been hit with a discrimination complaint alleging it failed to inform a blind woman her home will be demolished to make way for MetroLink.

Residents of 25-36 Townsend Street in Dublin received information packs from TII last Thursday advising them Compulsory Purchase Orders (CPOs) had been issued in respect of their homes.

However, Áine Wellard, a disability advocate who has lived at the address for 34 years, did not receive an information pack and was not informed of the development by TII.

She has initiated a discrimination complaint against TII, claiming she has been excluded from the process on grounds of disability and subjected to “humiliating, demeaning and degrading” treatment by the agency.

As well as claiming she should have received an information pack at the same time as her neighbours, Wellard says TII was obliged to provide this in Braille under the Disability Act.

She has issued a notification of a possible legal claim to the agency under the Equal Status Acts, alleging she has been discriminated against on the grounds of disability.

“On March 12th, all of my neighbours . . . received an information pack from TII regarding a CPO that had been issued for the purchase of our homes. I did not receive an information pack or any communication whatsoever from TII,” she said.

“I was excluded from this process. Being legally blind, I am entitled to have information provided in alternative formats to print.”

Wellard said she had previously received correspondence from TII in Braille and the agency was therefore aware of her requirements. In this instance, she claims to have been treated less favourably than her neighbours due to her disability.

A spokesman for TII said the agency does not comment on individual cases.

“MetroLink is currently in the process of issuing thousands of information packs to impacted residents, with staggered distribution taking place this week and next,” he added.

“It is anticipated that all correspondence relevant to [Townsend Street] will be issued by Tuesday, March 24. The programme remains on schedule to complete the delivery of all packs by this date.”

He said MetroLink issues accessible information in line with established good practice and statutory processes, including provisions for individuals with underlying conditions or disabilities.