Dublin Airport passengers advised of possible disruption due to snow storms on east coast of US

Dublin Airport is advising passengers flying to the east coast of the United States over the next 24 hours of possible disruption to flight schedules due to snowstorms on the eastern coast of the US.

Graeme McQueen, a spokesperson for the airport, said one flight between Dublin and New York was cancelled on Friday morning.

“Some inbound flights from the east coast of the US – notably New York and Washington – were delayed by a small number of hours this morning,” Mr McQueen said on Saturday. “Further disruption is possible over the remainder of the weekend.

“As always, passengers should contact their airline directly for the latest updates regarding their flight.”

Airline traffic across the US has been affected by a severe winter storm on the northeast coast. Thousands of commercial airline flights in the US, both domestic and international, were cancelled or delayed on Friday.

The storm began on Friday afternoon and was expected to reach its heaviest point overnight, with snowfall predicted to come down at two inches per hour. New York and New Jersey have both declared states of emergency.

In a statement, the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, encouraged everyone in the area “to monitor local forecasts and avoid unnecessary travel”.

“If you have to travel, plan ahead, take it slow, and leave plenty of time to get to where you need to go safely,” Ms Hochul said.

Shannon Airport, meanwhile, is yet to be impacted by delays or cancellations.

“Flights operating today between Shannon Airport and US destinations remain unaffected by current weather conditions in the United States,” said a spokesperson for the Shannon Airport Group.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation, and passengers are advised to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight updates.”

Ice storm warnings and winter weather advisories were also ⁠posted for most of Pennsylvania and much of Massachusetts. High winds were forecast as part ⁠of the storm.

More than 1,600 commercial ‍airline flights within the United States and into or out of the country were cancelled on Friday, and 7,800-plus were delayed as weather conditions began to worsen, according to the flight-tracking service FlightAware.

The three big airports serving the New York City area – John F Kennedy, Newark Liberty International and LaGuardia Airport – accounted for the bulk of Friday’s flight cancellations. All three issued alerts on social media platform X warning travellers of potential disruptions.

Another 650 flights that had been scheduled to depart or land in the ‌US on Saturday were ‌cancelled, FlightAware reported. – additional reporting Reuters