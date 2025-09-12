Significant disruption to Luas services in Dublin and some Irish Rail routes over weekend

According to Transdev, replacement bus services will operate between Red Cow and Tallaght, as well as Red Cow and Saggart. Photograph: Barry Cronin

There will be significant disruption to a number of routes on the Luas in Dublin and railway services across the country this weekend due to maintenance and works on the lines.

Luas operator Transdev said there would be no service from the Red Cow to Tallaght and Saggart on Saturday or Sunday. This is due to essential rail replacement works at Belgard.

The Red Line will instead operate from the Red Cow to Connolly.

According to Transdev, replacement bus services will operate between Red Cow and Tallaght and Red Cow and Saggart.

Luas staff will be present at affected stops throughout the weekend to assist customers.

There remains no Luas service between Connolly and The Point due to fire damage in the Docklands area. Green Line services will operate as normal.

“These essential rail works involve replacing track at [the] Belgard stop and the Luas crossing over Belgard Road. A traffic management plan will also be in place for road users in the area,” the operator said.

Further works are scheduled for the first and last weekends of October.

Meanwhile, Irish Rail said engineering works will take place between Grand Canal Dock and Greystones on Saturday and Sunday. Consequently, there will be no train service between the two stations. Dart services will operate between Malahide/Howth and Grand Canal Dock stations only

The following stations will be closed for train services: Lansdowne Road, Sandymount, Sydney Parade, Booterstown, Blackrock, Seapoint, Salthill and Monkstown, Dun Laoghaire, Glenageary, Dalkey, Killiney, Shankill, Woodbrook and Bray.

Dublin Bus will accept valid rail tickets on services between closed stations.

Engineering works are also scheduled to take place on Saturday between Longford and Sligo, as well as at Clonsilla station.

Due to these works, there will be no train service between Longford and Sligo. Sligo services will operate as a train from Connolly Station in Dublin to Longford, followed by bus transfers between between Longford and Sligo.