No delays expected to flights from Irish airports following ‘IT issue’ at Stansted

Passengers at Stansted Airport on Sunday morning as some of the airport's systems experienced a malfunction. Photograph: Jonathan Goodacre/PA Wire

Stansted Airport in London has advised passengers to check the status of their flights before travelling to the site following an “IT issue” which caused disruption and delays.

The malfunction affected a number of systems at the airport, including check-in, baggage and security, London Stansted said on Sunday morning.

Pending flights from Dublin Airport and other Irish airports to Stansted, a Ryanair destination, were not displaying expected delays on Sunday afternoon.

Engineers are investigating the source of the problem, which may have been related to the systems’ internet access, a spokesperson added.

READ MORE

In a statement on X, the airport said: “Our teams are working hard to fully restore operations following the IT issue that impacted our systems earlier this morning.

“While the issue has been resolved, some flights may still be subject to delays.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and advise passengers to check the status of their flights with their airlines before travelling to the airport.

“We hope to have all systems fully resolved soon and will provide another update shortly.”

Around 15,000 departing passengers transit through Stansted on a usual Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the airport said.

“All systems have now been fully restored and no flights have been cancelled as a result of the IT issue,” the spokesperson added.

“We are investigating the cause of the earlier issue so nothing confirmed at this stage but, for background, it looks like it was related to internet access for some systems.”

– PA