All southbound lanes between Blanchardstown and Lucan are closed until at least 6pm Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on the M50 between Blanchardstown and Lucan.

Collision S'bound between J6 Blanch and J7 Lucan blocking the right and left lanes. Emergency services are en route and middle lane will then be blocked also. #m50safety — M50 Dublin (@M50Dublin) March 9, 2025

All southbound lanes between junction 6 and junction 7 are closed until at least 6pm on Sunday following the serious incident.

Gardaí said that there are diversions in place, but urged motorists to consider alternative routes.

More to follow.