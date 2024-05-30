Gardaí respond to crash at Dublin rail crossing where vehicle drove through ‘fully lowered’ barriers

The incident has caused significant traffic on the north side of the city. Photograph: Mark Hilliard

Gardaí are at the scene of an incident involving a vehicle which crashed into level crossing barriers at Sutton, Co Dublin.

It’s understood the incident, which happened just before 7pm, involved a small rubbish van which allegedly drove through the “fully lowered” barriers, according to a spokesman for Irish Rail.

The barriers were damaged as a result of the incident and the vehicle came to a halt a little bit further up the road. No other vehicles were involved and there have been no reports of injuries at this time.

It’s understood one line of inquiry is that the street rubbish van had been stolen.

Services will remain suspended until further notice between Howth and Howth Junction after an earlier incident where a vehicle struck a level crossing in Sutton. Dublin bus are honouring rail tickets in the affected area - MH https://t.co/ivWlL3RmTB — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) May 30, 2024

The Irish Rail spokesman added that the area has been cordoned off and gardaí are investigating.

Dart services between Howth and Howth Junction have been fully suspended and it is unlikely that they will reopen this evening, the spokesman said. Dublin Bus are accepting rail tickets.

The incident caused significant traffic on the north side of the city.

More to follow ...