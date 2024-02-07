Trips by private cars and commercial vehicles ‘through’ central Dublin to be banned by August

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan: 'We will see a tipping point where we will see a massive increase in cycling and walking as a mainstream form of transport for our city.' Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Bans on private cars and commercial vehicles travelling through Dublin city centre will be in place by August, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has said.

The Dublin City Centre Transport Plan, which will be presented to city councillors on Wednesday afternoon, aims to stop motorists from driving “through” instead of “to” Dublin city.

Two out of every three cars currently using the city streets do not have the centre as their destination according to Dublin City Council.

The plan will aim to block these motorists by limiting parts of the north and south quays to public transport only and by introducing a series of civic plazas and restrictions on where traffic can turn.

The plan does not prevent motorists from accessing the city centre, with routes to businesses and car parks retained, but it aims to end the dominance of cars on the city’s streets.

Speaking at an event on Wednesday to publicise the allocation of €290 million in funding for walking and cycling across the State, Mr Ryan said the Dublin traffic plan would have a “transformative” effect on the city centre from later this year.

“People will see a transformation this August when we take the through traffic out of the city centre. That is going to make a huge change in Dublin,” he said. “We will see a tipping point where we will see a large increase in cycling and walking as a mainstream form of transport for our city.”

The €290 million “active travel” fund includes €500,000 for the development of a traffic free plaza at Dublin’s College Green, which Mr Ryan said was long overdue.

“It’s ridiculous it’s taken so long, stuck in planning the ways it has,” he said. “Looks at what’s happening in comparative cities. Look at what they’ve done in Paris, look at what they are doing in London. We need to do the same, staring with Collee Green.”

Under the city centre transport plan, the new civic plaza is due to be developed from next year.

Two new “bus gates” are to be introduced on the quays close to O’Connell Bridge this year, one on the northside at Bachelors Walk stopping cars and lorries from heading east towards the Custom House and the docklands. The other would be on Aston Quay on the southside, stopping private traffic from travelling from O’Connell Bridge in the direction of Heuston Station.

Private traffic would also be stopped turning left from Westland Row on to Pearse Street, with vehicles instead having to turn right and move away from the city. This would require a new two-way traffic section from Westland Row to Sandwith Street.

This change should result in significantly less traffic on Pearse Street heading towards Tara Street, allowing a reduction in traffic lanes and the introduction of two-way cycle lanes.

The plan will also make Parliament Street traffic-free and proposes new civic plazas at the Custom House and at Lincoln Place near the back entrance to Trinity College.

The Statewide Active Travel Investment Programme for 2024 will fund around 800 new and existing projects. Among the largest to receive funding in this year are the Fairview to Amiens Street Cycle Route in Dublin, the Marina Promenade Pedestrian and Cycle Facilities in Cork, the Father Russell Road Cycle Scheme in Limerick, the Waterford Sustainable Transport Bridge, the Ballaghaderreen Town Development in Co Roscommon, and the One-Way Active Travel scheme in Donegal Town.