Driver injured and passengers taken to hospital after double-decker Dublin bus crash in Stillorgan

A double-decker Dublin Bus has been involved in a crash in Dublin, resulting in injuries to its driver.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4pm on Friday on the N11 in the Stillorgan area of Co Dublin. The alarm was raised after the bus left the dual carriageway and struck a tree in the median of the road.

The double decker bus involved was operating on the 46A route from Dún Laoghaire to the Phoenix Park. It was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

Passengers were evacuated and the road involved was closed with diversions in place.

The driver of the bus has been transferred to St Vincent’s University Hospital, where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. A number of passengers were also taken to hospital for medical assessment, gardaí said.

Dublin Fire Brigade said they were attended “a serious road traffic collision” inbound on Stillorgan dual carriageway near Trees Road Lower. Two fire brigades were deployed and ambulances also attended the scene.

The road where the incident took place has since reopened, the Garda said.